Today is Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a timely alarm from the vicinity of the Gregory School in Champaign the previous evening saved the building from what otherwise would have been a disastrous fire. The fire started in a desk and the floor was on fire when the department arrived. Police were investigating the cause.
In 1971, unheralded Champaign Central halfback Mike Sullivan made a touchdown-saving tackle and then exploded for a 49-yard touchdown run four minutes later to give the Maroons their third-straight football victory over Urbana, 27-15. Central finished the season 4-2 in the Big 12 and 6-2-1 overall. Urbana ended the year 3-3 in the conference and 6-3 overall.
In 2006, a proposal to ban cellphone use while driving didn’t appear to have any support on the Champaign City Council. Mayor Jerry Schweighart said he circulated a study-session request form at Tuesday’s meeting calling for consideration of a cellphone ban but didn’t get any signatures. Five of the nine council members must sign a study-session request form for an item to be taken up by the council.