Today is Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Illinois Chamber started a statewide investigation of traveling carnivals and the harm they do to a community with the idea that state legislation could be obtained to regulate them. The Urbana Association of Commerce went on record against the traveling carnivals a year previous.
In 1972, opponents of the Lincoln Reservoir project planned for the Embarras River near Charleston were confident that the election of Daniel Walker as governor of Illinois meant the project was dead. Walker had publicly expressed opposition to the Army Corps of Engineers project.
In 2007, Sandra Jones, board chair for the Urban League of Champaign County, was to serve as interim chief executive officer until a successor was found for Tracy Parsons, who resigned the previous week.