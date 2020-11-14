Today is Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, three Champaign High School boys, all from good families, were arrested the night before after being found in possession of a stolen car. The boys claimed they were only indulging in a prank.
In 1970, Champaign Central blew a 14-0 lead and came from behind twice in the fourth quarter to defeat Urbana 27-26.
In 2005, after nearly three decades since a major community planning session, Champaign County needed a new vision, direction and sense of forward movement, said John Dimit, chief executive officer of the county’s Regional Planning Commission. So began the official planning for “Big. Small. All. Champaign County,” a visioning project that had been in the works since early 2003, but only in neighborhood buzz for the previous couple of weeks. Dimit was part of the county’s last big planning session, a 1976 meeting that involved fewer people and a narrower scope than “Big. Small. All.”