Today is Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the cornerstone was laid the day before for Holy Cross Catholic Church, which was to be erected at the corner of Clark and Prairie streets in Champaign. More than 1,000 people attended the ceremony, which was led by Peoria Bishop E.M. Dunne. The church was expected to cost $200,000 (about $3.2 million in today’s dollars).
In 1971, U.S. Rep. William Springer, R-Champaign, dropped a political bombshell by announcing he would retire from Congress and the seat he had held for 11 terms. State Rep. John Hirschfeld, R-Champaign, immediately emerged as a possible successor. Democratic Champaign County State’s Attorney Larry Johnson had already planned to announce his candidacy. Springer was elected to Congress in 1950, succeeding Rep. Rolla McMillen of Decatur.
In 2006, a proposal for a charter school had been submitted to the Champaign school board. Andrea Carter, one of the organizers behind the proposal, said she submitted the required information to the board last week. The local proposal called for opening an all-boys charter school in August 2007 for kindergarten through fourth grade.