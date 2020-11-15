Today is Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, 14-year-old Donald Galley, who with his parents lived in the old St. James Hotel on North Neil Street in Champaign, was killed when he was struck by a motor mail truck. He and another boy were playing with a dog when young Galley ran in front of the truck.
In 1970, Wisconsin spotted Illinois a 10-point lead, then outscored the Illini 29-3 in the last three periods to defeat Illinois 29-27 before a Dads Day crowd of 36,569.
In 2005, village officials were eager to learn how much St. Joseph had grown since the 2000 Census. According to a 1996 special census in St. Joseph, there were 2,592 village residents. By 2000, that number had grown to 2,912 people. Village Clerk Tiffany McElroy-Smetzer, who was also a member of the grade school board, estimated the special census would show that 900 more people had come to town. Each new resident earned the village $111 in state money.