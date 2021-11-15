Today is Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Champaign County State's Attorney Roy Cline said he had been threatened in his investigation over whether two men committed perjury in the recent Wardell Jordan murder case.
In 1971, state Rep. Edward Madigan of Lincoln quickly emerged as a possible successor to U.S. Rep. William Springer, R-Champaign. “The first time anyone ever suggested to me that I consider Congress was a few years ago, and that man was Bill Springer,” Madigan said. “He and I talked about the possibility at some length, but it was always in the future.”
In 2006, more than a dozen hospitals in Illinois, including two in Urbana and Danville, were banding together to push for an extension of the state's oversight process for the construction of new medical facilities. Illinois' so-called Certificate of Need program — scheduled to end April 1 of the next year — was already operating on borrowed time.