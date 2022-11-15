Today is Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1972, Champaign’s city council reached agreement on a map to divide the city into five districts. The map, offered by councilman James Ransom, essentially puts the city’s Black population in the northeast area into one district, provides for a district largely comprised of University of Illinois students and one for the northwest middle-class neighborhoods, and puts the other two districts in the central and southwestern portions of the city.
In 2007, the Mahomet IGA announced expansion plans that included taking over Christie Clinic’s space next to its store on Eastwood Drive, plus adding 10,000 to 12,000 square feet onto the front of the store, said owner Brooks Marsh. The store would also buy a vacant lot owned by Christie across the street, Marsh said, which it would use for employee parking.