Today is Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, placards were on display in every local hotel and billiard hall that said, "In order to do its part toward protecting colleges sports from harmful influence, this place will refuse to hold bets on University of Illinois athletic contests." The notices were printed by the Champaign Rotary Club after hearing a talk by Illinois athletic director George Huff.
In 1970, a several-million-dollar shopping complex with an LS Ayres "Ayr-Way" store in west Champaign was announced by developer John Barr. The complex would be located west of Mattis Avenue and north of the Church Street entrance to Interstates 57 and 72. The intersection of Mattis and Church was one of the hottest properties in Champaign-Urbana, with the Becker Volkswagen dealership under construction nearby.
In 2005, the Champaign County Board was to consider whether to go forward with construction of a $7 million Highway Department building in east Urbana. County officials said the proposed 40,000-square-foot building was needed because the department's 24 employees were currently scattered among different buildings in the county campus in east Urbana — with engineers and office employees at the Brookens Administrative Center and highway maintenance employees in an older pole-barn building.