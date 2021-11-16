Today is Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, President Warren G. Harding appointed Olin L. Browder as postmaster of Urbana. He replaced Charles Oehmke, who resigned the previous spring.
In 1971, Robert S. Chamberlain, head of the division of campus development at the University of Illinois during its greatest period of growth, was to retire Dec. 1. He came to the university in 1939 as superintendent of grounds. He had been with the UI through five presidencies.
In 2006, minimum-wage workers in Illinois would get a dollar-per-hour raise in July under legislation approved by the Illinois Senate. If the House approved it as well, the bill would increase the state’s minimum wage from $6.50 to $7.50 an hour on July 1, 2007, and require annual cost-of-living increases each year after that. The measure also eliminated a provision that allowed employers to pay teens 50 cents less per hour than the regular minimum wage.