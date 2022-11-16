Today is Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Villa Grove physician Dr. R.W. Taylor was a pioneer birdman practitioner, making house calls to patients in the country in an airplane. The Villa Grove doctor learned aviation during the war and afterward bought a plane.
In 1972, the WCIA program committee decided not to air episodes of “Maude” scheduled for that week or the next because they dealt with abortion.
In 2007, the Champaign Public Library was to be closed for nearly a month — from Dec. 10 through Jan. 5 — to allow for the move into its new $29.4 million building. A grand opening celebration for the library was set for Jan. 6.