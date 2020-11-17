Today is Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, a mail aeroplane flying between St. Louis and Chicago crashed in Mr. Leonard’s pasture a half-mile west of Thomasboro. The plane was wrecked but the pilot was not injured.
In 1970, with no discussion and no objections from nearly 100 people attending the meeting, the Urbana City Council voted to allow all licensed liquor establishments to open after noon on Sundays. The change brought Urbana into line with Champaign County’s liquor laws.
In 2005, fans would find plenty to be thankful for in and around Memorial Stadium on Nov. 25 and 26 at the Illinois High School Association 2005 football championships. That year’s 16 top teams could include Unity High School in Tolono, Mahomet-Seymour High School, Tuscola High School and Westville High School. Fans could also enjoy free entertainment, activities and group game watching in a tent city that will be put up by the Champaign County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Champaign County Sports Commission and University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics.