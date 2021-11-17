Today is Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Lake Shore streetcar 32 was badly wrecked and motorman Robert Reaves was injured when the car smashed into the rear of a Kankakee & Urbana interurban car north of the interurban station on North Market Street in Urbana. A slick rain and heavy fog were blamed for the accident.
In 1971, Richard Longenecker was relieved as principal at Centennial High School and Assistant Principal Al Davis had been made the new acting principal. The action came after several violent incidents of racial trouble at the high school and the demands of Black parents that Longenecker be replaced.
In 2006, four people had picked up nominating petitions so far for the spring Champaign school board election. They included current board President Margie Skirvin and member Minosca Alcantara, as well as Greg Novak, a retired school librarian who worked for the Champaign school district for 31 years and was president of the teachers union, and Melodye Rosales, an author and illustrator and the wife of Champaign City Council member Giraldo Rosales.