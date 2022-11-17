Today is Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Ebert Craig of Thomasboro was fined $500 for unlawful possession of liquor (about $8,900 in today’s dollars). Officers had found 13 quarts of moonshine at his home.
In 1972, a member of the Allerton Guard, an independent student group, said four deer blinds found inside Allerton Park and several instances of fence-cutting indicated that deer hunters planned on hunting inside the park when the season opened that weekend. Hunting is prohibited inside the University of Illinois-owned park.
In 2007, with a bowl-bound Illini team fresh off a victory over No. 1 Ohio State, the University of Illinois athletic department announced plans to “reseat” its season ticket-holders in the renovated Memorial Stadium. About 12,000 seats in the west stands were eliminated to make way for new club seats and suites in the renovation. Officials felt it was unfair to move just those displaced fans, so they decided to start from scratch.