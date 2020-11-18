Today is Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Big Four passenger train No. 16, due in Urbana that morning, was wrecked a half-mile east of Bloomington. Although four cars overturned, no one was injured. The accident was caused by a broken rail.
In 1970, after nearly three months delay, Urbana’s Norris L. Brookens Junior High School was to open its doors the next week.
In 2005, the voters of southwest Champaign were to get a chance to decide whether to create their own mass transit district the next spring. Associate Judge Chase Leonhard denied a motion by the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District for a summary judgment that would have removed a question asking voters whether they want to establish their own mass transit district from the March 21 ballot.