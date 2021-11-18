Today is Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Earl Wooten was in the Champaign County Jail hospital, not because of infirmity, but because he was too big to fit in a jail cell. Wooten, who was charged with having run a confidence game by running away with a car owned by Harry Simpson of Champaign, was 6 feet, 7 inches tall and weighed 300 pounds.
In 1971, the last incomplete section of Interstate 57 was to be opened in Paxton by Gov. Richard Ogilvie. The 22-mile segment from Rantoul to Buckley was the last among the 358-mile route to be completed. The first part of I-57 was opened near Marion in 1961.
In 2006, three new candidates emerged to lead the Champaign County Board. The chair was then held by Democrat Barbara Wysocki of Urbana. The Democrats were to meet in caucus to consider three more names: Claudia Gross, Tony Fabri and C. Pius Weibel, all of Champaign.