Today is Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, after getting a sleeve caught in the electric wringer while doing wash in her basement in Rantoul, Mrs. John Strouse remained stuck in the same position for over an hour until a neighbor heard her cry for help and set her free.
In 2007, Tuscola beat Arcola to advance to the Class 1A championship game at Memorial Stadium — the Warriors’ second straight title-game appearance. Westville beat Casey-Westfield to reach the Class 2A title game.