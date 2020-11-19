Today is Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the influx of fans expected for that weekend’s Illinois-Ohio State game brought special traffic regulations around Illinois Field. Vehicles were prohibited from entering Springfield Avenue or Stoughton, Main or Clark streets from Mathews Avenue. Parking space would be available on the north end of Illinois Field.
In 1970, Daniel Walker’s announcement that he would run as a candidate for governor in 1972 provoked surprise and a bit of pique among Illinois Democrats. Walker was persona non grata among organization Democrats after terming the violence at the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago “a police riot.”
In 2005, the Urbana City Council was to consider an agreement with the University of Illinois that would pay the city $400,000 in lost electric-utility-tax income in return for a general city license for the UI to work on university utilities along certain city streets. Urbana was losing $250,000 annually in utility tax income because the UI increased its power-generating capacity at the Abbott power plant and was buying less electricity from Ameren.