Today is Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a gunman entered a Rantoul clothing store about 5:30 p.m. and, after buying a hat, held up the clerk at gunpoint and demanded all the cash, which amounted to about $600 (about $9,500 in today’s dollars). The robber escaped, presumably on an Illinois Central freight train that was standing in town at the time.
In 1971, the opening of Interstate 57 from Rantoul to Buckley was to be followed by the opening of Interstate 74 from Mahomet to Bloomington. The 36-mile segment was to open in time for Thanksgiving travel and would complete the highway from Iowa to Indiana.
In 2006, Volition, the video-game development company based in downtown Champaign, expected to top 200 employees in coming months. But President Mike Kulas said its space in One Main Plaza should be sufficient for a couple years. “We’re running out of space in this building, and I really don’t want to be in two buildings — or if we are in two buildings, I want them to be really close together,” he said.