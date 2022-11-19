Today is Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the Urbana Board of Local Improvements planned to replace brick sidewalks in the city with concrete. It was estimated there were 70 miles of sidewalks in Urbana — at least half of them brick and in need of repair.
In 1972, Urbana High School students were to host a traditional Thanksgiving dinner at the Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church in Urbana for local residents and University of Illinois students who did not have plans to be with family or friends for the holiday.
In 2007, a former Urbana man was in police custody in Iowa for the murder of his girlfriend, who was found dead the previous spring in the Boneyard Creek in Urbana. Curtis Lee Collins, 41, was arrested in Sioux City, Iowa, for the May 16 first-degree murder of Heather Muntean, 30, of Urbana, according to Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz.