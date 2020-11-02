Today is Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, James Burt, for 17 years the proprietor of the Columbian Hotel in Urbana, turned his lease over to Julius Nahl of Iowa, an old-timer in the hotel business. The hotel was owned by Mrs. H.M. Lovinsohn. Burt was moving to his farm in Kentucky.
In 1970, more evidence that pantsuits for women had become acceptable wear on the job came from the Champaign Public Library. Director Peter Niemi said that all female employees could wear pantsuits to work.
In 2005, the Champaign school board voted 5-0 to approve a teacher contract, shortly after the teachers union also voted for the agreement. Under the new three-year contract, teachers would receive average annual raises of 3.5 percent, 4.5 percent and 4.5 percent. After prospects of a strike loomed for nearly four months, the Champaign Federation of Teachers voted 293-63 to accept it, union President Greg Novak said.