Today is Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, in a discussion of the low incidence of housing construction in Champaign-Urbana, University of Illinois Professor James White said that local building material costs were too high and that people were not educated to pay rents proportional to the cost of building.
In 1971, Urbana Alderman Fred Walden asked that the city council’s legislative committee look into passing an ordinance that would prohibit trick-or-treating in the city. He suggested community-wide activities could be organized instead. Walden said he was concerned about the growing number of reports of tainted candy, apples and popcorn balls being distributed to trick-or-treaters.
In 2006, compliance was improving, but about half the convenience stores selling ephedrine and pseudoephedrine products were still not obeying a law designed to crack down on illegal methamphetamine labs, said Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.