Today is Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, people living in the northwestern part of the city complained to probation officer Mrs. Julia Replogle about inhuman treatment to which two girls, ages 14 and 16, are alleged to have been subjected by a certain woman whose name could not be made public unless an arrest was made.
In 1972, unable to land in Savoy due to foggy conditions, Democratic vice-presidential nominee R. Sargent Shriver spoke for 2.5 hours late via telephone hookup to a handful of hangers-on from a rally at the University Auditorium. An overflow crowd of 2,000 had jammed the auditorium for the rally and a speech by Shriver. However, only about 125 people remained until 11 p.m. when Shriver finally addressed the crowd by telephone from Louisville, Ky.
In 2007, Judah Christian School was offered a 68-acre tract of land north of Urbana for a new high school. As the school was preparing to kick off its capital campaign to raise money for a new school, an anonymous donor came forward and offered the land, said Judah’s chief administrative officer, Dan Cole.