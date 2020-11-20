Today is Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the largest crowd ever to witness a game at Illinois Field — 20,000 fans — saw Ohio State win the western football championship with a last-minute 7-0 victory over Illinois. An estimated 3,000 Ohio State rooters accompanied their team.
In 1970, Urbana Mayor Charles Zipprodt proclaimed Tuesday “Mass Transit Day” in the city in recognition of the proposal to create a mass transit district in Champaign-Urbana. If approved, the vote would authorize the district to tax up to 5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. Polls would be open from noon to 6 p.m Tuesday.
In 2005, in August, Unity opened the 2005 football season with a win at Memorial Stadium. On Friday afternoon, the Rockets wouldn’t mind ending their season with a win and a state championship at the home of the Illini. After to a 31-20 victory against Plano in the Class 3A semifinals, the Rockets would be the only area team to play for a state title. They were to meet Bureau Valley at 4 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.