Today is Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Coach Wilce of Ohio State said that he may protest Illinois’ football victory over the Buckeyes following the exhibition of motion pictures at a Columbus theater the previous night that showed that in the forward pass that resulted in an Illinois touchdown, the ball first hit the ground.
In 1971, Charles W. Dunn, a probable candidate for the Republican nomination for Congress in the 21st House District, proposed a series of debates among the GOP contenders. Dunn, a McLean County native and an Illinois State University graduate, was on the faculty at the University of Illinois.
In 2006, Democrats controlled the Champaign County Board by a 15-12 margin, but for the second time in two years, it appeared likely that county board Republicans could wind up picking the next board chairman. Democrats met in caucus for a contentious three hours, and on the second round of voting, Tony Fabri of Champaign won the required majority to be the Democratic nominee for board chairman. But on a subsequent motion to make the vote unanimous for Fabri, four Democrats — current Chair Barbara Wysocki, Steve Beckett of rural Urbana, Brendan McGinty of Urbana and newly elected Carrie Melin of Champaign — all voted no.