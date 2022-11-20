Today is Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, deputy Champaign County Sheriff Chester Davis and Officer John Bruder arrested a gang of four men for stealing a Ford touring car belonging to a man in Ogden. Each thief was fined $25 (about $450 in today’s dollars) and ordered jailed for five months.
In 1972, after months of squabbling, the Urbana City Council voted to keep the mayor’s office a part-time post with a yearly salary of $14,500.
In 2007, Raymond Collins, 57, received his high school diploma on the steps of Catlin High School. The Catlin man was forced to leave school just shy of graduating when he was drafted into the Vietnam War. Catlin school board members unanimously approved giving Collins a diploma — something he said military officials said he was entitled to upon completing his education during the war.