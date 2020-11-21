Today is Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, an epidemic of lawlessness seemed to have hit Champaign, probably being the fruit of the Illinois-Ohio State football game. A party of Ohio State students took a 20-foot Illinois pennant from the front of the Lewis store. Two men reported having their pockets picked. A sheepskin-lined coat was stolen from the Cohen store on East University Avenue.
In 1970, a traditional sex barrier was broken in college and professional sports when Edna Haney, an engineer with WILL-FM Radio, worked the Illinois freshmen-varsity basketball game as an engineer. Mrs. Haney has been with WILL for 27 years, but Friday was the first time that she or any other woman to her knowledge had worked as a radio engineer at a major sports event.
In 2005, an anonymous donor dropped a gold coin into a local Salvation Army kettle. The coin was donated at the County Market on Philo Road in Urbana. The new, 1-ounce Lady Liberty gold coin was worth about $488 ($643 in today’s dollars; 1 ounce of gold is currently worth $1,865). It was discovered in a plastic pouch, wrapped in a dollar bill.