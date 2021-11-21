Today is Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Urbana and Champaign high school football teams settled down to a hard grind in preparation for their 15th annual Thanksgiving Day game.
In 1971, Bob Blackman’s Illini, capping a comeback season with an efficient meshing of offense and defense, stamped their future intentions with a 31-0 rout of Iowa in Iowa City, the fifth consecutive win for Illinois. The win gave the Illini an overall record of 5-6 and a share of third place in the Big Ten.
In 2006, Carle Foundation Hospital was making plans to build a new 36-bed rehabilitation hospital in Champaign that would open in 2009, pending state approval. Carle had an option to buy a 9.6-acre property at the northwest corner of Bloomington Road and Mattis Avenue, north of the main Champaign post office, and hoped to start construction there by fall 2007, according to Lynne Barnes, vice president of clinical operations for Carle.