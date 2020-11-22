Today is Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Champaign County Council of the Boy Scouts of America was to meet at its headquarters on North Neil Street at the call of its president, University of Illinois football coach Robert Zuppke.
In 1970, Illinois failed to punch the ball across the 1-yard line, then stood hopelessly as the final seconds ticked away and gave Iowa a 22-16 win in Iowa City before 38,700.
In 2005, Champaign school board members voted to issue working-cash bonds to cover the district’s shortfall and put an end to budget cuts that would threaten educational programs. At a special meeting, the five board members attending voted unanimously to approve the plan to issue $6.3 million in bonds to generate $2.1 million in additional revenue each year for three years. The plan also included restructuring and extending existing high-interest-rate debt to reduce interest.