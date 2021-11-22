Today is Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a victory over Ohio State put a thrill in the annual Rotary Club banquet given the previous night in honor of Bob Zuppke's "greatest team yet." The crowd at the Beardsley Hotel banquet room gave repeated uproarious cheers to the team.
In 1971, the likely Republican hopefuls to succeed U.S. Rep. William Springer in Congress were Charles Dunn, a visiting University of Illinois professor; state Rep. Edward Madigan of Lincoln; state Rep. John Hirschfeld of Champaign; U.S. Rep. Webber Borchers of Decatur and former State Auditor Elbert Smith, also of Decatur.
In 2006, the Urbana school district wanted to buy the houses on the block between Iowa, Washington and Race streets and the high school parking lot, but only when owners wanted to sell. "It's all going to be waiting," board member Ruth Ann Fisher said. "It is that easy. We would like to be the first on anybody's list if they decide to (sell) their property."