Today is Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Urbana Superintendent William Harris told members of the Urbana Association of Commerce that an increase of enrollment by 156 between 1910 and 1921 accounted for the increased cost of paying for the school system.
In 1972, Urbana voters approved a $39,600 park district referendum to institute a community activities center at the former Thornburn School at Springfield and McCullough. The school building, which had not been used for several years, was being offered to the park district by the Urbana school district for a yearly rental fee of $1.
In 2007, Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School students Brittni Johnson, BreeAnn Kelley, Danielle Burris, Amanda Stanton and Kaitlin Smith were to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as part of a group of 600 girls representing the Universal Cheerleading Association and Universal Dance Association.