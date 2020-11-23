Today is Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Thanksgiving Day game between Champaign and Urbana high schools was to be played at Illinois Field, the University of Illinois athletic council said, after reconsidering its veto of the plan. Illinois Field was conveniently located to fans in both cities.
In 1970, another 60 miles of Interstate 57 could open by the end of the year, said Illinois Public Works Director William Cellini. That would mean that all but the 20-mile section between Buckley and Rantoul would be open. That segment was expected to be completed in 1971.
In 2005, drivers sporting University of Illinois or other special collegiate license plates in Illinois were told that the extra fees for those plates would go toward scholarships, but some of the money was actually being used on other state expenses. The Governor's Office of Management and Budget recently took about $40,830 of the funds raised by specialty license plates for public and private universities and put it into the General Revenue Fund. An equal amount was taken in July.