Today is Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the body of an unborn child, its sex undetermined because of mutilation, was found in a cornfield west of Champaign on the Mittendorf farm. It evidently had been thrown from the road.
In 1971, a plan for the proposed development of the McCullough park at the corner of Race Street and Windsor Road in south Urbana was presented to about 50 members of the Southeast Urbana Neighborhood Association. The 38-acre site was owned by housing developer John Ennis. Plans called for combining school and park district facilities at the site, said UI landscape architecture student Craig Patten.
In 2006, Warrior-mania was sweeping Douglas County’s largest city as its high school football team, the Tuscola Warriors, got ready to play in the state football championship game. Up and down U.S. 36 and throughout the downtown area, store owners had put up bright gold and black signs congratulating the Warriors for making the title game and wishing them well against Aledo that weekend.