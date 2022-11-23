Today is Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Charles Renner of Mishawaka, Ind., was to be the landlord of the Urbana hotel, which would probably be run as the Urbana Inn, following approval of the deal by hotel directors.
In 1972, Urbana Mayor Charles Zipprodt announced he would not seek re-election in the city’s April municipal election. Zipprodt, a Republican, cited the city council’s refusal to make his position full time or increase the pay, then at $14,500 (about $105,000 in today’s dollars). Zipprodt said a salary in the neighborhood of $20,000 (about $145,000 today) would have kept him in the race.
In 2007, Tuscola took an early lead in the Class 1A football championship at Memorial Stadium, but Galena stormed back to post a 35-7 victory. It was the end of a tumultuous week for the Warriors, who took the field without nine suspended players — four starters — resulting from the previous weekend’s incident involving underage drinking in Douglas County.