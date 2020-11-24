Today is Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day battle between Champaign and Urbana was to be played at Illinois Field for the first time in 20 years. Back in 1900, the game was so bitterly waged that the warfare between the two sides continued on after the game, and as a result there wasn’t an Urbana-Champaign game for another 12 or 15 years.
In 1970, winter season tickets for the “bubble top” Champaign Park District swimming pool at Spalding Park had been reduced to $14 ($92 in today’s dollars) for a four-member family.
In 2005, from the Frito Lay plant in Sidney to the Sadorus grain elevator and the Abraham Lincoln memorial in Tolono, from the “Center of the Universe” water tower in Philo to the state police headquarters in Pesotum, Rocket Nation — fans of Unity High School — had spent the week getting ready for the Class 3A title game against Bureau Valley.