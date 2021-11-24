Today is Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the Urbana High School and Champaign High School football teams played to a 3-3 tie in their annual Thanksgiving Day game, played at Illinois Field. Between 5,000 and 6,000 people witnessed the game.
In 1971, the likely Republican hopefuls to succeed U.S. Rep. William Springer in Congress were Charles Dunn, a visiting University of Illinois professor; state Rep. Edward Madigan of Lincoln; state Rep. John Hirschfeld of Champaign; Rep. Webber Borchers of Decatur; and former State Auditor Elbert Smith, also of Decatur.
In 2006, a two-story, 20,000-square-foot addition at Gibson Area Hospital was opened to the public the previous weekend, but it wouldn’t be serving patients until early in 2007, according to Chief Executive Officer Gary Petersen. The project took just over a year to complete and with equipment, cost nearly $7 million.