Today is Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Henry Keoppel, the Sidney Township farmer who attempted suicide by cutting his throat, was adjudged insane by a composition of doctors and judges. He was taken to Kankakee and placed in the state hospital.
In 1970, by a nearly 4-1 margin, voters in Champaign-Urbana approved creation of a Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District with the power to authorize a property-tax levy of up to 5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to finance the operation. The 8,713 votes cast were deemed a surprise by supporters. Only one of the 29 special precincts created for the referendum voted no. It was in land northeast of Urbana in the Carroll Addition area.
In 2005, people from throughout northern Champaign County were expected to line the streets of Rantoul that Saturday morning for the Rantoul Christmas Parade. It marked the fourth consecutive year the event had been organized by the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce.