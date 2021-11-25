Today is Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a survey by the Twin City Federation of Labor found that there were building projects of about $4 million (about $58 million in today's dollars) either underway or recently completed. Among them: $1 million for a new University of Illinois building, $2 million for the new University of Illinois stadium, $250,000 for Urbana's new hotel, $200,000 for Holy Cross Church, $150,000 for Mercy Hospital, $70,000 for an addition to Burhnam Hospital and $50,000 for an addition to Urbana's Colonial Theater.
In 1971, some 700 children were quickly evacuated from Urbana’s Prairie School when fire broke out in a small room at the east end of the elementary school. No one was hurt. An electric hot plate was blamed.
In 2006, Maj. John Turner used one word to describe the unknown donor who put a gold coin in a Salvation Army kettle: "Generous." The carefully wrapped coin deposited in a kettle at Urbana's County Market store was, for the third year in a row, a very expensive one, Turner said. "It's 1 ounce, pure gold," he said. "We've had smaller ones in the past, but the last three years, the gold coin has been 1 ounce, put in a pouch, then wrapped in a dollar, as if to conceal both the gift and the giver, and deposited in the same location."