Today is Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, the governor of Ohio and the mayor of Columbus were expected to arrive in Urbana to attend the Illinois-Ohio football game, along with 140 Columbus businessmen.
In 1972, Stephen Goldberg, a University of Illinois law professor, filed suit on behalf of Susan Pfeffer, representing the area’s television viewers and the Greater Champaign Chapter of the National Organization for Women, in hopes of forcing WCIA to air two episodes of “Maude” that were canceled because they dealt with abortion.
In 2007, photographers from four Illinois newspapers were not allowed to take pictures from the field at the IHSA’s state football championships that weekend. The action was prompted by the newspapers participating in a lawsuit against the IHSA filed Nov. 1 by the Illinois Press Association.