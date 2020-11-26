Today is Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Champaign High School defeated Urbana High, 24-0, in the annual Thanksgiving Day football game, witnessed by about 12,000 people at Illinois Field. The size of the score was realized by a heavy bombardment in the final period when the maroon and white, taking advantage of poor punting by Urbana, took the ball down the field three times and scored each time.
In 1970, Santa Claus was to arrive in Champaign-Urbana. He was set to come to Lincoln Square at 10 a.m. Friday, to Champaign's Country Fair Shopping Center at 1 p.m. and to downtown Champaign at 6 p.m.
In 2005, the wind chill was 16 degrees, their team trailed by four touchdowns and the game clock was ticking near 0:00. But you couldn't have pried the Unity Rockets football fans out of their frigid Memorial Stadium seats with a blowtorch. They weren't going anywhere, regardless of the score of the Class 3A state championship game between the Rockets and Bureau Valley. "We're still proud of them," said Mechel Williams of Tolono near the end of Bureau Valley's 34-7 victory. "We don't care. It's still glorious."