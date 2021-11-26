Today is Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the contractors’ association of the twin cities asked the various trade organizations to get together for their wage schedules the next year, most of which become effective May 1 and called for a 20 percent reduction in wages.
In 1971, Gov. Richard Ogilvie, 48, said he would run for a second term in 1972. “Dick Ogilvie never wins because he is spectacular. He wins because he’s steady,” said the governor.
In 2006, Urbana’s backlog of needed arterial street improvements wasn’t as long as Champaign’s, but it was substantial enough. “We have about $22 million in projects that are essentially unfunded,” Urbana Public Works Director William Gray said. Some of those projects that were needed but not in Urbana’s 10-year capital improvement plan included improving Airport Road between Lincoln Avenue and Willow Road and between Cunningham Avenue and Brownfield Road — projects estimated to cost $9 million.