Today is Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, three people were asphyxiated, nearly fatally, after a gas main broke in the 400 block of East Hill Street in Champaign.
In 1972, a committee had been meeting with an interior decorator in hopes of giving a new look to the cafeteria in the basement of the Illini Union, described by one official as a “junior high cafeteria.”
In 2007, the Danville City Council’s public services committee was set to consider changes to the city code that would allow pawnbroker licenses to be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.