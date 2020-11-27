Today is Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Jack Lawson, who had been representing himself in Champaign as a federal prohibition agent, was in custody in Frankfort, Ky., charged with the theft of an automobile belonging to C.E. Kruse of the Kruse Auto Co.
In 1970, more than 40 joggers participated in the third Urbana Park District Turkey Trot at Crystal Lake Park. After the race, drawings were held for 12 turkeys donated by Busey First National Bank, Champaign County Bank and Trust Co. and Ted Christmas Auto Sales.
In 2005, Champaign and Urbana appeared on a state list of districts in academic early-warning status. Other area districts on the state’s 2004 280-school academic early-warning list included Danville, Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Tolono, which along with Champaign and Urbana failed to make adequate yearly progress again after the 2005 round of tests.