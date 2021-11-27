Today is Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the discovery of a “wild man” living in a cave in the Sangamon River bottoms on the farm of E.S. Swigart farm southwest of Mahomet had thrown that area into excitement, especially since the “wild man” refused to come out or be captured.
In 1971, 47 people participated in the fourth annual Urbana Turkey Trot that began at Cannonball Hill in Crystal Lake Park. Some 15 people won turkeys in a drawing after the race.
In 2006, Champaign police were looking for a woman believed responsible for seriously injuring three other women in a fight in north Champaign. Sgt. Tom Frost said officers were called to the American Legion at 708 N. Hickory St. about 1:20 a.m. Sunday. “It was called in as a stabbing. It started as a disagreement among patrons inside. They were removed by Legion staff, and things escalated outside,” Frost said.