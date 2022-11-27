Today is Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Bert Massey and James Smith were taken to the Chester penitentiary to begin serving indeterminate prison sentences for burglary to a store at Block Station. A jury convicted them three days earlier.
In 2007, the Savoy Village Board was scheduled to vote on an annexation agreement with the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District. The agreement offered a phased approach for the MTD’s annexation of the area south of Curtis Road over the next 25 years.