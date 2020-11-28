Today is Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Mrs. Daniel Sidney Bailey, a pioneer resident of Champaign, died at her home at the Hessel Apartments, 208 W. Church St. She was born in 1818 and moved here in 1855, marrying Daniel Sidney Bailey, at that time employed by the Illinois Central Railroad.
In 1970, the University of Illinois Athletic Association Board of Directors confirmed that Jim Valek would not return as football coach at Illinois. He was fired once before during the season, but the UI rescinded the move after protests from players.
In 2005, customers wondering when the next Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District bus was coming at their stop could find real-time estimates on their computers and cellphones by the end of the year. It was all part of CAD/AVL (computer-aided dispatch/automated vehicle locator), a new system using satellite technology that was being tested by bus systems in Champaign-Urbana, Rock Island and Lafayette, Ind. CAD/AVL was part of a $2.1 million program by the MTD to use a global positioning system to make the bus system more user-friendly for passengers.