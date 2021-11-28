Today is Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a daring burglar worked the safes in the rectory of Father R.F. Flynn, 6122 W. Park St., C, and escaped with more than $100 in cash and Liberty Bonds (about $1,450 in today’s dollars).
In 1971, Joseph Pisciotte, former executive director of the Illinois Constitutional Convention, was expected to announce his candidacy as a Democrat for the state Senate seat held by Sen. Stanley Weaver, R-Urbana.
In 2006, due to a public notice mix-up, the Champaign City Council would have to vote again on an annexation agreement for The Andersons’ ethanol plant. Council members voted 6-3 on Nov. 7 to approve the annexation agreement — the minimum number of votes required for passage of such an agreement. But another council vote would be required on Dec. 5 because a notice about the public hearing for the annexation agreement wasn’t published at least 15 days before the hearing, as required by state law.