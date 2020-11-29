Today is Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Gov.-elect Thomas McRae of Arkansas, along with members of the legislature of that state, were to be guests at a smoker at the recently completed Elks Club rooms in Champaign. The Arkansas party was in town primarily to inspect agriculture facilities at the University of Illinois.
In 1970, Champaign police arrested 18 people at the Champaign Sportsmens Club, 120 N. First St., and confiscated a quantity of liquor and gambling equipment.
In 2005, Bruce Weber’s Illinois players didn’t mind playing hurt, and apparently neither did their coach. Weber was to be hobbling on the sideline of the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., when 12th-ranked Illinois faced North Carolina in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game after he fractured his right ankle earlier in the week.