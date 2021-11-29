Today is Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the annual stockholders' meeting of the Champaign County Far Association was held, and taking care of $5,658 in debt (about $85,000 in today's dollars) owed Busey's State Bank was the paramount issue.
In 1971, Illinois basketball coach Harv Schmidt was promising improvement from a young squad that would have six road games in December, including contests at Oklahoma, Tulane and Loyola in New Orleans, at Vanderbilt, and at the Gator Bowl tournament in Jacksonville, where Illinois will play North Carolina State and a second team.
In 2006, some farm fields on the south side of Savoy could soon be transformed into homes and apartments. Come January, village trustees were likely to consider approval of a new subdivision on 104 acres at U.S. 45 and Airport Road. Called Field Stone, the proposed subdivision would have 199 single-family lots, 21 duplex lots and 19 acres for apartments.