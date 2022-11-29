Today is Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, a proposition to issue $500,000 in bonds (about $8.9 million in today’s dollars) to create an adequate sewage, drainage and disposal system in the Urbana and Champaign sanitary district was carried by a vote of almost 3 to 1.
In 1972, Urbana Alderman Hiram Paley announced he was a candidate for mayor in that city’s Democratic primary, set for Feb. 13. Paley was the only candidate to enter for either party since Urbana Mayor Charles Zipprodt took himself out of the race the previous week.
In 2007, flags in Arcola and Douglas County were lowered in remembrance of Marine Allen Roberts, who was killed in Iraq. Mr. Roberts was a 2004 Arcola High School graduate.