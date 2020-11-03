Today is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Republican Party swept national, Illinois and Champaign County voting, putting Warren Harding in the White House and Champaign resident William McKinley in the U.S. Senate and replacing Democratic Champaign County State’s Attorney Louis Busch with Republican Roy Cline.
In 1970, work on Urbana’s Brookens Junior High School was nearing completion, and two of the school’s three pods had been turned over to the school district. The target date for completion of the gymnasium was Jan. 1.
In 2005, without discussion, the Illinois House approved a resolution challenging the NCAA’s authority to restrict postseason competition for schools making use of American Indian imagery. Rep. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, said he planned to fax a copy to the NCAA president’s office immediately. “It’s none of their business what symbol the University of Illinois or any university has,” Rose said. “It’s up to the board of trustees, the alumni, the faculty, staff and the students.”